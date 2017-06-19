Elizabethtown approves $6.5 million budget -
At its June 5 meeting, the Elizabethtown Town Council approved a budget of $6,540,248 - a nearly $500,000 increase over last year - without raising taxes. "The staff have worked diligently to prepare a budget we think will serve the town well," Town Manager Eddie Madden told the Town Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 16
|funfundvierzig
|1
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Clarktons baseball team will be
|Apr '17
|hannahbeth2001
|1
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC