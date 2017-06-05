East Arcadia makes plea for park dollars

East Arcadia makes plea for park doll...

Bladen County commissioners held a public hearing for comments on the proposed 2017-18 budget, and only a contingent from East Arcadia came to speak. Lillian Graham, a town councilman from East Arcadia, and her granddaughter Brianna gave a presentation surrounding their hope for assistance from the county toward efforts to create a town park in East Arcadia.

