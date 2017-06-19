Community Mart ready to serve -

Tuesday Jun 20

Mo Moustafah is no stranger to running a business in Elizabethtown, and he's hoping his latest effort - this time operating the new Community Mart on East Broad Street - will be his most successful. "I hope we are the busiest store in town," Moustafah said of the location that was the old Food Plus store.

