Bladen County updates shelters; forecasters predict active hurricane season -
As North Carolinians prepare for the 2017 hurricane season, the Bladen County Health Department is announcing a change to the Bladen County emergency shelters. "Very quickly after Hurricane Matthew, we realized the septic system in Riegelwood is not capable of handling a large crowd at that facility," said Emergency Services Director Bradley Kinlaw.
