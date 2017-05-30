Bladen County Democrats to meet June 10

Bladen County Democrats will meet on Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Service Center, 450 Smith Center Drive in Elizabethtown. The meeting will feature two officials from the North Carolina Democratic Party Executive Committee - with special guest speakers to include 7th Congressional District Democratic Party Chairman Francisco Rivas-Diaz and 9th Congressional District Democratic Chairman Cynthia Wallace.

