Taylor Manufacturing gets good public...

Taylor Manufacturing gets good publicity in trade magazine -

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Bladen Journal

Taylor Manufacturing Inc. was recently featured in Refrigeration Magazine - and the story discussed the history of the Elizabethtown company along with its endeavors, with an emphasis on the Taylor family's involvement in the ice business. But it didn't stop there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Poll Clarktons baseball team will be Apr '17 hannahbeth2001 1
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
CA Nails (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dory 1
white man looking for black women (Jan '15) Jan '15 i luv yu 1
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Bladen County was issued at May 24 at 3:45PM EDT

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
 

Elizabethtown, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC