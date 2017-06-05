Leonardo Zongua was shot and killed F...

Leonardo Zongua was shot and killed Friday night during a home invasion.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

A migrant worker who traveled to southeastern NC this week to pick blueberries was killed after a home invasion in Bladen County on Friday night. Leonardo Zongua, 33, was shot twice when he got into a struggle with men who were trying to rob Zongua and five other people renting a mobile home at 53 Oakview Trail in Elizabethtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) May 30 Someone who knows 9
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Poll Clarktons baseball team will be Apr '17 hannahbeth2001 1
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
CA Nails (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dory 1
white man looking for black women (Jan '15) Jan '15 i luv yu 1
News Church Outreach (Dec '14) Dec '14 Pastor Delton Deese 1
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Elizabethtown, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,447 • Total comments across all topics: 281,545,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC