Leonardo Zongua was shot and killed Friday night during a home invasion.
A migrant worker who traveled to southeastern NC this week to pick blueberries was killed after a home invasion in Bladen County on Friday night. Leonardo Zongua, 33, was shot twice when he got into a struggle with men who were trying to rob Zongua and five other people renting a mobile home at 53 Oakview Trail in Elizabethtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May 14
|Vlad
|4
|Clarktons baseball team will be
|Apr '17
|hannahbeth2001
|1
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
|Church Outreach (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Pastor Delton Deese
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC