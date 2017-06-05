Leonardo Zongua was shot and killed Friday night during a home invasion.

A migrant worker who traveled to southeastern NC this week to pick blueberries was killed after a home invasion in Bladen County on Friday night. Leonardo Zongua, 33, was shot twice when he got into a struggle with men who were trying to rob Zongua and five other people renting a mobile home at 53 Oakview Trail in Elizabethtown.

