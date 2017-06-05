Get your Buddy Poppies on Saturday -
The Raymond W. Biglow VFW Post 8062 in Elizabethtown has scheduled its Memorial Day Buddy Poppy Campaign for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Walmart and Tractor Supply locations. Donations are welcome but not required to receive a Buddy Poppy.
