Elizabethtown Council gets first look at proposed FY 2017-18 budget

No tax increase were the words of the day at the noon work session for the town of Elizabethtown. Town Manager Eddie Madden presented the Council with the proposed FY 2017-18 budget and told the board the ad valorem tax rate will remain at $0.615 per $100 valuation for another year.

