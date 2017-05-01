Elizabethtown Council gets first look at proposed FY 2017-18 budget
No tax increase were the words of the day at the noon work session for the town of Elizabethtown. Town Manager Eddie Madden presented the Council with the proposed FY 2017-18 budget and told the board the ad valorem tax rate will remain at $0.615 per $100 valuation for another year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BladenOnline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarktons baseball team will be
|Apr 11
|hannahbeth2001
|1
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC