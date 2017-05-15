County gets update on animal sheltera s Parvo closing -
David Howell, director of the Bladen County Health & Human Services Agency, told county commissioners on Monday that the local animal shelter was on schedule to reopen after a Parvo infestation earlier in the month. "We had four dogs come in that had not been properly taken care of or vaccinated," he said.
