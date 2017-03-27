Whata s Happening

Junior Service League: The Lumberton Junior Service League will hold a vendor and yard sale at Lumberton Senior High School, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Merchandise on sale will include: LuLaRoe, Tupperware, Initials, Inc., The Secret Garden, Thirty-One, Stella and Dot, and others. There will also be steak plates for sale for $15 from 11 a.m until 1 p.m. Vendor registration is $50 inside; and $25 outside.

