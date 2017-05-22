Tyler, Harris to wed in October
Kim and Jeff Tyler of Elizabethtown are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Summer Tyler of Elizabethtown, to Trent Harris of Elizabethtown. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Bladen Community College with a double major in general business and science.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May 14
|Vlad
|4
|Clarktons baseball team will be
|Apr '17
|hannahbeth2001
|1
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC