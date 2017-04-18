Town of Garland prepares for budget, ...

Town of Garland prepares for budget, fire dept. matter -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The Sampson Independent

Town officials are preparing for the next fiscal year, but uncertainty about emergency services may come with challenges in the upcoming months. Garland Commissioners are in the beginning stages of planning a budget for operations in town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Clarktons baseball team will be Apr 11 hannahbeth2001 1
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar 26 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar 24 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar 20 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
CA Nails (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dory 1
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Elizabethtown, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC