Town of Garland prepares for budget, fire dept. matter -
Town officials are preparing for the next fiscal year, but uncertainty about emergency services may come with challenges in the upcoming months. Garland Commissioners are in the beginning stages of planning a budget for operations in town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarktons baseball team will be
|Apr 11
|hannahbeth2001
|1
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC