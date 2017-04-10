Town nixes inmate labor

After three months of consideration, with discussions at times getting contentious, the Bladenboro Town Board voted Monday not to hire inmate labor from the N.C. Department of Corrections. Councilman Sarah Benson had been leading the charge to bring inmate labor to the town, but on Monday she was on the short end of a 3-2 vote that put the topic to rest.

