Shaw joins the Bladen Journal staff -
The Bladen Journal office in downtown Elizabethtown recently welcomed Olivia Shaw of Dublin as the new customer service representative in the front office. "We couldn't be more pleased to have Olivia join our team," said W. Curt Vincent, general manager/editor of the newspaper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarktons baseball team will be
|Apr 11
|hannahbeth2001
|1
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC