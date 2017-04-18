Shaw joins the Bladen Journal staff -

Shaw joins the Bladen Journal staff -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Bladen Journal

The Bladen Journal office in downtown Elizabethtown recently welcomed Olivia Shaw of Dublin as the new customer service representative in the front office. "We couldn't be more pleased to have Olivia join our team," said W. Curt Vincent, general manager/editor of the newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Clarktons baseball team will be Apr 11 hannahbeth2001 1
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar 26 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar 24 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
CA Nails (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dory 1
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Elizabethtown, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,275 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC