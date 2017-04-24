Police, fire set for salary bump -

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Sampson Independent

All police officers and firefighters in the City of Clinton are poised to receive raises as part of the 2017-18 budget, a proposal that city officials are touting as a way to make annual wages for public safety positions more competitive and aid recruitment and retention of valued employees. That bump would be in the form of a budgeted $253,600, which includes salaries and benefits.

