Hardeea s set to open in Elizabethtown on Monday

Next Story Prev Story
The opening of the new Hardee's of Elizabethtown kicks off bright and early Monday, April 24, offering hungry diners the famous Hardee's Made From ScratchTM Breakfast Biscuit, a delicious range of Black Angus charbroiled Thickburgers , tasty Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM and much more. The new Hardee's is located at 213 S. Poplar St. and opens promptly at 5 a.m. The restaurant will be open seven days a week and includes drive-thru service.

