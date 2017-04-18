Hardeea s set to open in Elizabethtown on Monday -
The opening of the new Hardee's of Elizabethtown kicks off bright and early Monday, April 24, offering hungry diners the famous Hardee's Made From ScratchTM Breakfast Biscuit, a delicious range of Black Angus charbroiled Thickburgers , tasty Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM and much more. The new Hardee's is located at 213 S. Poplar St. and opens promptly at 5 a.m. The restaurant will be open seven days a week and includes drive-thru service.
