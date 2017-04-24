Garland board talks budget; fire dept. matter tabled -
Town Clerk and Finance Officer Pamela Cashwell met with Garland Commissioners and presented preliminary numbers during a Tuesday night session. "I've started working on it and in no way, shape or form am I saying this is the way it has to be," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarktons baseball team will be
|Apr 11
|hannahbeth2001
|1
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC