Garcia, Russ to wed in October

Sunday Apr 23

Luis Garcia and Aura Giron of Elizabethtown have announced the engagement of their daughter, Paola Jasmin Garcia of Elizabethtown, to Jonathan Shane Russ Jr. of Bladenboro. The bride-elect is employed by Village Family Dental.

