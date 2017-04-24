Garcia, Russ to wed in October
Luis Garcia and Aura Giron of Elizabethtown have announced the engagement of their daughter, Paola Jasmin Garcia of Elizabethtown, to Jonathan Shane Russ Jr. of Bladenboro. The bride-elect is employed by Village Family Dental.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarktons baseball team will be
|Apr 11
|hannahbeth2001
|1
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC