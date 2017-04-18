Crash landing: Elizabethtown bails on plans to re-purpose airport terminal -
In the spring of 2016, Elizabethtown received a grant from the Division of Aviation for a new terminal, $20,000 of which was to cover demolition costs of the existing structure. When town administrators began talking with architects, a suggestion was made to re-purpose the building instead of demolishing it.
