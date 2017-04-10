Cape Fear Farmera s Market set to kick off a Farm Fresh Fridaysa -
The market, which operates at 106 Martin Luther King Drive in downtown Elizabethtown, is open weekly from Monday through Saturday. "Farm Fresh Fridays" will kick off with the Bladen County Master Gardeners annual plant sale.
Read more at Bladen Journal.
