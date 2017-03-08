Thoughts While Shaving
The weather will likely be the big story over the next several hours/days. Today, a slight chance of rain before noon, windy this afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph and highs near 75. Saturday, sunny with a high near 54. Saturday night we have a 60% chance of rain and snow with lows near freezing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BladenOnline.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar 6
|dgrace51
|12
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Feb 20
|marieburn
|11
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Jan '17
|Pamela hammonds
|2
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan '17
|jseville
|1
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC