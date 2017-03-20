Sewing for hope -

Thursday Mar 2

Fourth and fifth grade students from Harrells Christian Academy measure denim to make shoes as part of a project for Sole Hope Foundation. Harrells Christian Academy's newly formed Student Ambassadors group has partnered with the Sole Hope Foundation to make and send over 200 pairs of upcycled denim shoes to clinics in Uganda, Africa who treat children whose feet are infected with a painful parasite called jiggers.

