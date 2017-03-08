Rotarians searching for WWII veterans

If you are a World War II Veteran, or if you are the spouse, family member or friend of a World War II veteran, the Elizabethtown and Bladenboro Rotary Clubs want to hear from you. The Elizabethtown and Bladenboro Rotary Clubs are preparing to honor the service and heroism of Bladen County's World War II veterans at a special ceremony on May 31 at 1 p.m. at the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery.

