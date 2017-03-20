Rabies clinic scheduled in Bladen County

In Bladen County, the owners of dogs and cats which have not been vaccinated in accordance with the law are subject to a civil penalty of $200 There will be a free rabies clinic on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Bladen Animal Hospital located at 606 Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown. The rabies clinic is open to both residents and non-residents.

