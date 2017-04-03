Man sentenced in Bladen chase case

Man sentenced in Bladen chase case

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

A Charlotte man pleaded guilty to charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and fleeing to elude arrest in Bladen County Superior Court on Wednesday. Gebreal Moss, 23, was sentenced to 3-to-4 1/2 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar 26 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar 24 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar 20 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar 11 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar 6 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
CA Nails (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dory 1
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Elizabethtown, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC