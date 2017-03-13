Inmate labor a challenging issue for ...

Inmate labor a challenging issue for town board

Town commissioners here tabled a discussion Monday about the possibility of hiring inmate labor, but before that decision was made there was plenty of dissension across the board. Town Administrator John O'Daniel gave the board estimated costs to the town should the commissioners decide to use inmate labor - which ranged from about $11,000 to $24,000 depending on whether the town transported the inmates or they were dropped off.

