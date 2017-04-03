If you build ita ?

The age-old question of the pre-eminence of the chicken or the egg can be applied to municipal development - which comes first, the residents or the businesses? At a recent Lumber River Council of Governments meeting, attendees were told that of Bladen, Robeson, Hoke, Scotland, and Richmond counties in North Carolina, the only one projected to see an increase in the next 20 years is Hoke County. Bladen County is expected to neither grow nor decline, and the other three will see declining population, according to the organization's projection.

