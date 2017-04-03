GPS helps in arrest of Elizabethtown man

Modern technology helped Bladen County police nab a man who pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony breaking an entering and obtaining property by false pretense. Adam Horne, a 32-year-old Elizabethtown man, was sentenced to 19-to-32 months in the NC Department of Adult Correction for a break-in on Greene Industrial Park Road in Elizabethtown.

