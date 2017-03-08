Firefighter Injured at NC Pallet Comp...

Firefighter Injured at NC Pallet Company Fire

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: FireHouse.com

March 07--BLADENBORO -- Investigators haven't determined the cause of a multi-alarm fire that injured one firefighter this morning at the J.C. Pallet Co. Inc. in Bladenboro a Bladen County Emergency Management spokesman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar 6 dgrace51 12
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Feb 20 marieburn 11
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb 18 CharlieeeeM 3
News Family: Woman shot by officer still critical - Jan '17 Pamela hammonds 2
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
CA Nails (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dory 1
white man looking for black women (Jan '15) Jan '15 i luv yu 1
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Elizabethtown, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,906 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC