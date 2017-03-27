Extreme Makeover, Park Edition: Tory Hole Park in Elizabethtown undergoing renovations -
With the same incredulity that prompted Nathanael to ask, "Can any good thing come out of Nazareth?" Bladen County residents have questioned, "Can any redeeming thing happen in Tory Hole?" And just as Phillip answered, "Come and see," so, too, have Elizabethtown officials answered with a resounding, "Yes!" "This park will promote the opportunity to connect downtown Elizabethtown to new amenities and an exciting connection directly to the Cape Fear River," said Town Landscape Architect Rod Fritz, who, since coming on board in late 2016, has been overseeing the project for the town. Since the municipality announced the project in 2014, renovations have been underway and continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Sun
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar 11
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar 6
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC