Extreme Makeover, Park Edition: Tory Hole Park in Elizabethtown undergoing renovations

With the same incredulity that prompted Nathanael to ask, "Can any good thing come out of Nazareth?" Bladen County residents have questioned, "Can any redeeming thing happen in Tory Hole?" And just as Phillip answered, "Come and see," so, too, have Elizabethtown officials answered with a resounding, "Yes!" "This park will promote the opportunity to connect downtown Elizabethtown to new amenities and an exciting connection directly to the Cape Fear River," said Town Landscape Architect Rod Fritz, who, since coming on board in late 2016, has been overseeing the project for the town. Since the municipality announced the project in 2014, renovations have been underway and continue.

