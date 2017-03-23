Elizabethtown Town Council approves $...

Elizabethtown Town Council approves $3.1 million for Capital Improvement Plan -

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Bladen Journal

The Town of Elizabethtown has committed itself to a $3.1 million Capital Improvement Plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year. At the budget planning retreat on Feb. 27, Finance Officer Jay Leatherman presented the board with a Capital Improvement Plan for the coming year.

Elizabethtown, NC

