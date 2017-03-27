Downtown Elizabethtown crash stalls t...

Downtown Elizabethtown crash stalls traffic -

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Bladen Journal

Around 3:15, Tanya Willis was heading east down Broad Street in her Nissan sedan and had just gone through the light at MLK when, according to Willis, she was hit by Diane Cromartie, 62. Cromartie was parked on the south side of Broad Street in front of Kinlaw Furniture and was backing out of the parking spot. "I saw her back out a little bit, and I thought she was going to stop, but she just kept backing out," said Willis, as she was picking glass out of her hair.

Elizabethtown, NC

