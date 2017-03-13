Council membershould be moreprofessional

1 hr ago Read more: Bladen Journal

Whether the town of Bladenboro opts to use inmate labor down the road is an issue the town's council will need to work out, probably at its April or May meeting. But the issue, which has been discussed at the town's February and March meetings, certainly showed the unprofessional backside of at least one council member.

