Christian Womena s Job Corps of Bladen County opens in Elizabethtown,...
Jennifer Carter spoke those words because she believes in the potential of what she's doing. About 33 years ago, her niece, Lilly, was imprisoned after driving a getaway car for a robbery that turned into homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar 11
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar 6
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC