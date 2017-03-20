2017 Father Daughter Sweetheart Dance set for March 11
The annual 2017 Father-Daughter Sweetheart Dance to benefit Bladen County 4-H will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On this night dads, uncles, or grandfathers can bring their daughters, nieces, or granddaughter to the Auditorium at the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office located at 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown for an evening of dancing and crafts. Tickets are on sale through March 6 or as space allows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BladenOnline.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Feb 21
|dgrace51
|11
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Feb 20
|marieburn
|11
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Jan '17
|Pamela hammonds
|2
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan '17
|jseville
|1
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC