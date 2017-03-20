2017 Father Daughter Sweetheart Dance set for March 11

The annual 2017 Father-Daughter Sweetheart Dance to benefit Bladen County 4-H will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On this night dads, uncles, or grandfathers can bring their daughters, nieces, or granddaughter to the Auditorium at the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office located at 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown for an evening of dancing and crafts. Tickets are on sale through March 6 or as space allows.

