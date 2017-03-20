2017 Father Daughter Sweetheart Dance...

2017 Father Daughter Sweetheart Dance set for March 11

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BladenOnline

The annual 2017 Father-Daughter Sweetheart Dance to benefit Bladen County 4-H will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On this night dads, uncles, or grandfathers can bring their daughters, nieces, or granddaughter to the Auditorium at the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office located at 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown for an evening of dancing and crafts. Tickets are on sale through March 6 or as space allows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BladenOnline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Feb 21 dgrace51 11
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Feb 20 marieburn 11
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb 18 CharlieeeeM 3
News Family: Woman shot by officer still critical - Jan '17 Pamela hammonds 2
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
CA Nails (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dory 1
white man looking for black women (Jan '15) Jan '15 i luv yu 1
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Elizabethtown, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC