LCFH offers no-cost grief workshop
Lower Cape Fear Hospice will offer a 90-minute grief workshop, "Supporting a Griever," on Tuesday, March 14, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Bladen County office, located at 116 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown. Pre-registration is required by calling 910-515-6689.
