Kiwanis Club holds Terrific Kids ceremony

The Elizabethtown Kiwanis Club held a ceremony on Friday for their Terrific Kids program. Terrific Kids are thoughtful, enthusiastic, respectful, responsible, inclusive, friendly, inquisitive, capable according to the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown.

