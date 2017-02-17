Garland man charged in fatal wreck - 4:46 pm updated:

A Garland man has been charged in connection with a vehicle accident that took the life of an Elizabethtown man early Saturday morning, killed when the suspected impaired motorist crossed the center line while traveling on U.S. 701. John Allen Best Jr., 52, died while traveling north on the highway after a vehicle operated by 20-year-old Jisaiah Pagan crossed over and struck Best's vehicle head-on.

