Fight in Bladen County Jail leaves one injured

Friday Feb 17

A fight that broke out in the Bladen County Jail on Tuesday, February 13, 2017, resulted in one person being transported to the hospital for treatment. Bladen County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Larry Guyton said that at about 12:30 a.m. Jamie Harold Nance, 33, of 18275 Nc 410, Bladenboro, was arrested for communicating threats, harassing phone calls, domestic criminal trespass, violating a domestic violence protective order and he also had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court in Robeson County.

