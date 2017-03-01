Elizabethtown man gets life in prison...

Elizabethtown man gets life in prison following murder conviction

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

According to the District Attorney's Office, Twasjay Roddreek Brown, 23, was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Brown, along with Ernest Raysean Gray, were arrested following the shooting death of Malcolm Jerome Melvin in 2014 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Feb 21 dgrace51 11
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Feb 20 marieburn 11
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb 18 CharlieeeeM 3
News Family: Woman shot by officer still critical - Jan '17 Pamela hammonds 2
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
CA Nails (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dory 1
white man looking for black women (Jan '15) Jan '15 i luv yu 1
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Elizabethtown, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC