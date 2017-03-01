Elizabethtown man gets life in prison following murder conviction
According to the District Attorney's Office, Twasjay Roddreek Brown, 23, was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Brown, along with Ernest Raysean Gray, were arrested following the shooting death of Malcolm Jerome Melvin in 2014 .
