Elizabethtown board approves solar fa...

Elizabethtown board approves solar farm ordinance -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown now has a solar farm ordinance on the books, just in time for a moratorium that expires this month. In November, the board heard from South River Land Company, LLC about a proposed solar farm on M&M Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) 7 min dgrace51 11
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) 14 hr marieburn 11
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb 18 CharlieeeeM 3
News Family: Woman shot by officer still critical - Jan 26 Pamela hammonds 2
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
CA Nails (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dory 1
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Elizabethtown, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,039,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC