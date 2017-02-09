Car strikes, kills man on bicycle -
A 51-year-old man was killed this morning when the bicycle he was riding was struck from behind by a car, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Chad Covington, the investigating officer, said Pedro Gordillo, of 286 Eaglewood Loop, was killed at about 6:15 a.m. while traveling west on N.C. 41 near Snake Road when he was hit by a Toyota Prius that was also westbound.
Read more at The Robesonian.
