Car strikes, kills man on bicycle

A 51-year-old man was killed this morning when the bicycle he was riding was struck from behind by a car, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Chad Covington, the investigating officer, said Pedro Gordillo, of 286 Eaglewood Loop, was killed at about 6:15 a.m. while traveling west on N.C. 41 near Snake Road when he was hit by a Toyota Prius that was also westbound.

