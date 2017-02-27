Bladen County Parks & Recreation gives presentation to Kiwanis Club -
The Elizabethtown Kiwanis Club met at San Jose Restaurant and heard a presentation regarding Bladen County Parks & Recreation from Morgan King, one of three full-time staff members. According to King, the county has three recreational facilities - the Bladen County Park located on Doug Evans Road ; the King Street Gym in Elizabethtown; and the Grand Slam Batting Cages in Bladenboro.
