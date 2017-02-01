Bladen County Cooperative Extension to host upcoming growers meetings

Bladen County Cooperative Extension will be having the Bladen County Cotton Production Meeting and the Bladen County Auxin Herbicide Training on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center in Elizabethtown. Two hours of N O D and X pesticide credits will be given for the Auxin Training, and one hour of N O D and X pesticide credits will be given for the Cotton Meeting.

