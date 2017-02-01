Bladen County Cooperative Extension to host upcoming growers meetings -
Bladen County Cooperative Extension will be having the Bladen County Cotton Production Meeting and the Bladen County Auxin Herbicide Training on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center in Elizabethtown. Two hours of N O D and X pesticide credits will be given for the Auxin Training, and one hour of N O D and X pesticide credits will be given for the Cotton Meeting.
