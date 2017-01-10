Three charged in Bladen home break-in and robbery
According to a release from the Bladen County Sheriff's Office two men approached one of the victims outside his home Friday night on 303 Sandpit Road in Elizabethtown. The victims say the men forced him inside at gunpoint, took $6o in cash and marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC