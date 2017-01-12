Pregnancy perks program launched at Bladen Healthcare -
Fluctuating hormones, fear, excitement, a swollen belly and sleepless nights - any woman who has ever given birth recognizes that pregnancy can be stressful, both on the body and on the mind. To help with at least some of the burden, a new program is being launched at one Bladen County facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
