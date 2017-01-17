Marchant, Benton to wed in June
Cathy Callihan Gantz of Baltimore, Md., and James Gerrin Benton Sr. of Spring Lake have announced the engagement of their daughter, Catherine Connor Benton of Elizabethtown, to Curtis Shane Marchant of Belville. The soon-to-be groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Curtis Marchant of Carolina beach.
