From fog to snow, Wrightsville on weather - rollercoaster'
From heavy fog to a 70-degree January day to below-freezing temperatures, Wrightsville Beach welcomed the New Year with a string of fluctuating weather that includes a potential snowfall for this coming weekend. The National Weather Service in Wilmington on Wednesday announced that confidence has increased for an accumulating snowfall on the night of Friday, Jan. 6 and into Saturday morning for areas in southeastern North Carolina and South Carolina.
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|9 min
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Dec 12
|spacecookie
|1
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
|Church Outreach (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Pastor Delton Deese
|1
