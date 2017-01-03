From fog to snow, Wrightsville on wea...

From fog to snow, Wrightsville on weather - rollercoaster'

From heavy fog to a 70-degree January day to below-freezing temperatures, Wrightsville Beach welcomed the New Year with a string of fluctuating weather that includes a potential snowfall for this coming weekend. The National Weather Service in Wilmington on Wednesday announced that confidence has increased for an accumulating snowfall on the night of Friday, Jan. 6 and into Saturday morning for areas in southeastern North Carolina and South Carolina.

