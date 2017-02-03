Elizabethtown man charged with White ...

Elizabethtown man charged with White Oak break-in -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Bladen Journal

An Elizabethtown man was able to enjoy his ill-gotten goods for only about three weeks before law enforcement caught up with him. Bladen County sheriff's deputies on Friday arrested Christopher Blake Carroll, 25, and charged him in connection with a Dec. 28 breaking and entering case on Burney Road in White Oak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family: Woman shot by officer still critical - Jan 26 Pamela hammonds 2
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan 10 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan '17 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec '16 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec '16 Chuck Drocam 139
CA Nails (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dory 1
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Elizabethtown, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,669 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC