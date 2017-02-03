Elizabethtown man charged with White Oak break-in -
An Elizabethtown man was able to enjoy his ill-gotten goods for only about three weeks before law enforcement caught up with him. Bladen County sheriff's deputies on Friday arrested Christopher Blake Carroll, 25, and charged him in connection with a Dec. 28 breaking and entering case on Burney Road in White Oak.
